Andhra Assembly to pass resolution against NPR

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said his government will pass a resolution in the ensuing Budget session of the State Assembly, requesting the Centre to revert the conditions for the National Population Register (NPR) to those prevailing in 2010. The Budget session is likely to be convened in the second week of this month.

Jagan said the decision was taken after elaborate consultations within the party. Earlier, party leaders from the minority community held a meeting with the Chief Minister.

“Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my state. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010,” Jagan tweeted. In another tweet, he said, “To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming assembly session.’’

The YSRC had earlier supported the NDA government when it passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Parliament.

