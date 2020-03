By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister K Narayana Swamy has said the government would clear dues to the tune of Rs 1,783 crore to distilleries that supply liquor to the State-owned corporation.

Addressing media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he said the government had cleared Rs 2,360 crore to distilleries despite facing a financial crunch.

The minister reiterated that the State government is committed to the complete prohibition of liquor in a phased manner.