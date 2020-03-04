Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra headmaster booked for molesting primary class girl students

Nagabhushanam has been allegedly molesting girl students over the last few months by touching them inappropriately and talking in filthy language.

Published: 04th March 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Parents of students of a mandal parishad primary school and locals reportedly physically abused the headmaster on the allegation that he had been molesting girl students of Classes 3, 4 and 5. The incident happened in Eepurupalem village of Chirala mandal on Tuesday.

On receiving information about the incident and complaints from the parents, Chirala one town Circle Inspector Naga Malleswara Rao visited the school and took the headmaster into custody.

The police filed a case against the accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and an investigation is underway.

Responding to the incident, District Education Officer (DEO) Subba Rao issued inquiry orders with immediate effect. “We will take appropriate action after receiving the inquiry report,” the DEO told TNIE. According to the Chirala Deputy Superintendent of Police Jayarama Subba Reddy, the MPP Elementary School has around 50 students, of which around 20 are girl students. HM Nagabhushanam, a native of Kanigiri area has been working here for around one and half years and at present he is the only teacher working in the school.

Nagabhushanam has been allegedly molesting girl students over the last few months by touching them inappropriately and talking in filthy language.

Some five girls from the school informed about the headmaster’s behaviour to their parents. The parents rushed to the school on Tuesday morning and questioned him.

In this connection, some angry parents, along with locals reportedly abused the headmaster on listening to his arrogant answers.

“On receiving a complaint from some of the parents, we registered a POCSO case against the accused and took him into custody. DSP Jayaram Subba Reddy will directly monitor the investigation of this case,” Chirala I-Town Inspector Naga Malleswara Rao said.

Comments

