Andhra home to 10 rare species: Conservationist

Interested in nature since his childhood, Srikanth, now 27, shared his views on marine and wild animals with TNIE on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day on Tuesday.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:13 PM

27-year-old Mannepuri Srikanth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While many of us as kids had wallpapers of athletes, actors and singers in our homes, Mannepuri Srikanth, a wildlife photographer and conservationist, treasured pictures of animals, birds and natural landscapes.

He said the number of marine animals has decreased considerably as compared to the time when he began his journey as a wildlife photographer and conservationist six years ago.

“This is primarily due to excess fishing and habitat loss. Other reasons could be the impact of human settlements and the increasing plastic pollution. All of this are due to lack of awareness among the people about the impact of their actions and carbon footprint on the marine animals. As far as terrestrial fauna is concerned, there isn’t enough data to comment on that.”

Srikanth is currently working as the lead-field consultant with the Fishing Cat Conservancy Trust, India in coastal Andhra Pradesh. He is a biotechnology graduate from PR Govt Degree College, Kakinada.

Further sharing his experience, he said there are more than 10 animal species in the State that belong to the rare category. Spot-tailed pit viper, saw fish, Malabar pied hornbill, Hawksbill sea turtle, spinner dolphin, Asiatic lion, great knot bird and Indian skimmer birds are among them.

Regarding his work as a conservationist, Srikanth did not limit himself to working within the country. He has worked with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the smooth-coated otter conservation project, made several documentaries on mangrove and other habitats.

He has also worked with the State forest department in rescuing several animals and birds. He was recently involved in the rescue of civets from circuses and a hawksbill sea turtle, a critically endangered species, which had washed up on a beach in East Godavari.

