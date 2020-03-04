Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh local polls to be completed by March-end

SEC wil be informed today that govt is ready to conduct civic elections within the time stipulated by High Court

Published: 04th March 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has maintained that elections to all the local bodies in the State will be completed by the end of this month in accordance with the judgement of the High Court.

“The court issued directions to complete the elections by the end of this month. This apart, local body elections are linked to getting the 14th Finance Commission funds to the State. So it is also very important to complete the elections by the end of this month to get the funds,’’ Jagan pointed out.
As the term of the local bodies (Panchayats, MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipal bodies) ended a long time ago, funds to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore was halted by the 14th Finance Commission, the Chief Minister pointed out.

During a review meeting on ‘Spandana’ at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that officials of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration would approach the State Election Commission on Wednesday to inform that the government was ready to conduct MPTC, ZPTC, panchayat and municipal elections within the time stipulated by the High Court.

Stating that the government promulgated an ordinance bringing revolutionary changes to the Panchayat Raj Act for eradicating the menace of flow of money and liquor in elections, he directed the police to take steps for the peaceful conduct of the polls. Any person found distributing money during the elections would be disqualified and sent to jail for a period of three years, he said.

The District SPs would be entrusted with the responsibility of curtailing the flow of liquor and money during elections. The services of Police Mitras and Mahila police in the villages would be utilised fully for the purpose. The Chief Minister underlined the need for electing a person, who has rendered services to the people, instead of electing a big shot who squanders away money.

The Chief Minister said the ordinance was brought in for the election of sincere and devoted persons as people’s representatives.The local body elections in the State should turn out to be an eye-opener to the whole country, Jagan noted.

The Chief Minister said that an App has to be created to curb irregularities in the local body elections on the lines of the general elections. The App should be made available to the Police Mitras, Mahila Mitras, the volunteers in the village secretariats and all the people. The ordinance copy should be prominently displayed in all village secretariats, he added.

Steps to eradicate cash flow  
 Any person found distributing money during elections will be disqualified and sent to jail for three years
 District SPs will be entrusted with the responsibility of curtailing the flow of liquor and money during elections
 Services of Police Mitras and Mahila police in the villages will be utilised

25 lakh house site pattas on Ugadi
Reminding the time for distribution of 25 lakh house site pattas on ‘Ugadi’ (Telugu New Year day) is approaching fast, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the works for the same

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh local body polls ULBs andhra Andhra ulb polls
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp