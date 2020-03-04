Andhra Pradesh local polls to be completed by March-end

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has maintained that elections to all the local bodies in the State will be completed by the end of this month in accordance with the judgement of the High Court.

“The court issued directions to complete the elections by the end of this month. This apart, local body elections are linked to getting the 14th Finance Commission funds to the State. So it is also very important to complete the elections by the end of this month to get the funds,’’ Jagan pointed out.

As the term of the local bodies (Panchayats, MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipal bodies) ended a long time ago, funds to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore was halted by the 14th Finance Commission, the Chief Minister pointed out.

During a review meeting on ‘Spandana’ at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that officials of Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration would approach the State Election Commission on Wednesday to inform that the government was ready to conduct MPTC, ZPTC, panchayat and municipal elections within the time stipulated by the High Court.

Stating that the government promulgated an ordinance bringing revolutionary changes to the Panchayat Raj Act for eradicating the menace of flow of money and liquor in elections, he directed the police to take steps for the peaceful conduct of the polls. Any person found distributing money during the elections would be disqualified and sent to jail for a period of three years, he said.

The District SPs would be entrusted with the responsibility of curtailing the flow of liquor and money during elections. The services of Police Mitras and Mahila police in the villages would be utilised fully for the purpose. The Chief Minister underlined the need for electing a person, who has rendered services to the people, instead of electing a big shot who squanders away money.

The Chief Minister said the ordinance was brought in for the election of sincere and devoted persons as people’s representatives.The local body elections in the State should turn out to be an eye-opener to the whole country, Jagan noted.

The Chief Minister said that an App has to be created to curb irregularities in the local body elections on the lines of the general elections. The App should be made available to the Police Mitras, Mahila Mitras, the volunteers in the village secretariats and all the people. The ordinance copy should be prominently displayed in all village secretariats, he added.

25 lakh house site pattas on Ugadi

Reminding the time for distribution of 25 lakh house site pattas on ‘Ugadi’ (Telugu New Year day) is approaching fast, the Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the works for the same