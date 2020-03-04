Buggana Rajendranath urges Nirmala Sitharaman to release Polavaram funds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday and urged to her to release pending funds of the Polavaram project.

Rajendranth, along with YSRC MPs, met the Union Finance Minister and raised various State issues.

Sources said Buggana urged the Union Minister to fulfil the promises made to the State including Special Category Status.

The Finance Minister also urged her to resolve the issue of revenue deficit, release funds for completion of Polavaram project and seven backward districts and Ramayapatnam port.

An appeal was made to the Centre to relax Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) as the previous government made huge debts. He also appealed to her to set up a revolving fund for expediting the works of the Polavaram project.He also sought grants for infrastructure and development of industries in north Coastal Andhra.

Ahead of the introduction of the State budget, Buggana also sought grants from the Centre.As part of the second day visit to the national capital, the finance minister also called on Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan and Niti Aayog Adviser Avinash Mishra.