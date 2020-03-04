Home States Andhra Pradesh

Buggana Rajendranath urges Nirmala Sitharaman to release Polavaram funds

The Finance Minister also urged her to resolve the issue of revenue deficit, release funds for completion of Polavaram project and seven backward districts and Ramayapatnam port.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday and urged to her to release pending funds of the Polavaram project.

Rajendranth, along with YSRC MPs, met the Union Finance Minister and raised various State issues.
Sources said Buggana urged the Union Minister to fulfil the promises made to the State including Special Category Status.  

The Finance Minister also urged her to resolve the issue of revenue deficit, release funds for completion of Polavaram project and seven backward districts and Ramayapatnam port.

An appeal was made to the Centre to relax Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) as the previous government made huge debts. He also appealed to her to set up a revolving fund for expediting the works of the Polavaram project.He also sought grants for infrastructure and development of industries in north Coastal Andhra.

Ahead of the introduction of the State budget, Buggana also sought grants from the Centre.As part of the second day visit to the national capital, the finance minister also called on Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan and Niti Aayog Adviser Avinash Mishra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Buggana Rajendranath
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp