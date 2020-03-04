Home States Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus scare: South Korea returnee shifted to isolation ward in Kakinada

The District Collector said medical and health officials along with revenue and police officials have started the mandatory protocol in both the villages visited by the man.

Published: 04th March 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

VIJAYAWADA: A software engineer with suspected symptoms of coronavirus was admitted to government-run hospital in Kakinada town of Andhra Pradesh, doctors said on Wednesday.

Within hours of the state government claiming that the state has no suspected cases of Covid-19, a techie, who had recently returned from South Korea, was admitted in Kakinada hospital in East Godavari district.

Doctors said he was kept in isolation ward and his samples were sent to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad. 'It may take 24 to 48 hours to get the results. His condition is stable. He is suffering from cold but there are no other symptoms,' a doctor said.

ALSO READ | Relief as six who came in contact with coronavirus infected Delhi man test negative

The techie, working for a software company in Hyderabad, had reportedly returned from South Korea a week ago. After landing in Hyderabad, he reached his native village Vadapalem in East Godavari district.

Officials in Hyderabad alerted East Godavari district collector Muralidhar Reddy about the techie. Health department personnel rushed to the Vadapalem but the techie had gone to another village to meet his relatives.

ALSO READ | Relief as six who came in contact with coronavirus infected Delhi man test negative

The officials reached him and convinced him to get himself admitted to the hospital in Kakinada for necessary tests.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the state medical and health department was fully geared up to meet any eventuality. It has set up isolation wards, besides taking up mass awareness programme and training the staff.

The minister said currently eight hospitals were equipped with isolation wards and as per the Central Government instructions. 'We have also established isolation rooms in two hospitals and four more are going to be added,' he said.

The minister said the awareness programme would be carried out in a big way with distribution of pamphlets on ados and don'ts' Aand display of publicity material at village secretariats which focus on hygiene and cleanliness.

ALSO READ | Indian couple aboard ship from China hospitalised in Odisha

The state government has set up a dedicated call center for the public, which is connected to control rooms at the district level to alert the officials. People who are suspicious about the contact of the virus can contact the call center 0866-2410978.

'Anyone with persistent fever, cough, cold or shortness of breath within 28 days must immediately visit the nearest government hospital wearing a mask. As of now, the State has 1,10,340 N-95 masks and over 12,000 personal protection masks,' he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak East Godavari north korea Kakinada
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp