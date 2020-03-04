Home States Andhra Pradesh

Disha Mahila police station in Krishna district

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita reiterated that the YSRC government was committed to ensuring the safety of women at the inauguration of the station.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

women's safety, safety, women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Tuesday inaugurated Krishna district’s first Disha Mahila police station at Machilipatnam.

Addressing the gathering, Sucharita reiterated that the YSRC government was committed to ensuring the safety of women and also reminded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had declared 2020 as the year of women safety. She said the proposed Disha Act is one such example and said there is a huge need for women to know about the Act.

“Andhra Pradesh has become a role model to other States and they are looking forward for our cooperation in enacting the same law in their states. There is a visible change in the State with less number of crimes against women being reported,” said Sucharitha.

The minister also said the accused truck driver in the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Chittoor was punished with the death sentence.

“So far, 85 cases were registered based on the complaints received through Disha App. Every woman should install the App,” she requested.

Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma warned the miscreants of severe punishment for misbehaving or creating troubles to women and children. “At a record time of less than three weeks, the Disha police will investigate the case and special courts for women will finish the trial. Stringent laws will certainly help in bringing change in men’s attitude,” Padma said.

Transport and Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, Civil Supplies Minster Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, State Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, MLA Mondithoka Jagan Mohan Rao, Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi,  Vallabhaneni Vamsi and others were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mekathoti Sucharita Crimes against women Andhra Pradesh disha police station
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp