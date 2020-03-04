Disha Mahila police station in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Tuesday inaugurated Krishna district’s first Disha Mahila police station at Machilipatnam.

Addressing the gathering, Sucharita reiterated that the YSRC government was committed to ensuring the safety of women and also reminded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had declared 2020 as the year of women safety. She said the proposed Disha Act is one such example and said there is a huge need for women to know about the Act.

“Andhra Pradesh has become a role model to other States and they are looking forward for our cooperation in enacting the same law in their states. There is a visible change in the State with less number of crimes against women being reported,” said Sucharitha.

The minister also said the accused truck driver in the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Chittoor was punished with the death sentence.

“So far, 85 cases were registered based on the complaints received through Disha App. Every woman should install the App,” she requested.

Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma warned the miscreants of severe punishment for misbehaving or creating troubles to women and children. “At a record time of less than three weeks, the Disha police will investigate the case and special courts for women will finish the trial. Stringent laws will certainly help in bringing change in men’s attitude,” Padma said.

Transport and Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, Civil Supplies Minster Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, State Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, MLA Mondithoka Jagan Mohan Rao, Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and others were present.