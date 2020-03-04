Intensify raids on traders: Krishna collector A MD Imtiaz on banned single-use plastics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With banned single-use plastics once again flooding markets in Vijayawada and Jaggayyapeta, Krishna collector A MD Imtiaz wanted the special enforcement teams of the VMC to intensify raids on the traders.

Speaking at the district review meeting at his camp office here on Tuesday, Imtiaz discussed with the officials effective management for disposal of solid, plastic and construction waste.

He added that the banned bags were being circulated by traders at night food court stalls.