Land scam: Andhra Pradesh SIT gets 2,434 complaints

Kumar said 20 of 80 complaints were sent to District Collector V Vinay Chand asking him to delete the lands of complainants from 22A.

Published: 04th March 2020 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 266 complaints with regard to the conversion of land from 22A were received and of them, 80 complaints have been screened till now, Special Investigation Team (SIT) chairperson Vijaya Kumar said here on Wednesday.

Kumar said 20 of 80 complaints were sent to District Collector V Vinay Chand asking him to delete the lands of complainants from 22A. About 60 applications were rejected as they were government lands, he said. The remaining applications are being looked into, the SIT chairperson said.

Kumar said they were going through the each and every detail of complaints so that justice is ensured to people. He said they have come across certain cases where the employees and officials in collusion had tampered land records. Kumar said they have also come across violations and deviations in cases relating to NOCs and allotment of government lands.  

The SIT received as many as 2,434 applications and petitions. Of them, 918 were not related to SIT and took up review of 1,563 cases.

The government constituted the three-member Special Investigation Team to conduct a fresh inquiry into the allegations made on land issues related to Visakhapatnam and surrounding mandals.

The SIT has been asked to investigate into all cases of change of classification of government lands i.e., from government land to non- government in revenue records / web-land,  all cases of assignments made to ex-servicemen/political sufferers where NOCs have been given for the disposal/sale of lands, government land grabbing by private individuals, encroachment of government lands among other cases where government lands have devolved to private individuals/institutions without following due procedure, and identification of persons who committed tampering of land records and also identification of officials/ non-officials who are beneficiaries of such tampering of land records.

The State government has extended the tenure of the SIT by three more months in the month of January this year.

