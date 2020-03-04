Home States Andhra Pradesh

Limit human contact, stay clean and fit to stop spread of COVID-19: Indian Medical Association

A poster in this regard was released by IMA Vijayawada chapter president PV Madhusudhana Sarma, during a press conference here on Tuesday.

IMA’s M Ravindranath addressing the media in Vijayawada

IMA’s M Ravindranath addressing the media in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a few suspected cases of COVID-19 was recently identified in Hyderabad, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the citizens not to panic and suggested them to follow a few tips to stay healthy.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that as part of social responsibility, the IMA has decided to spread awareness among the public to clear misconceptions about the virus.

Elaborating further, he said that COVID-19 was a zoonotic disease and it had attacked humans, but there were no chances of the virus spreading rapidly due to the humid temperatures in the State. “However, we cannot rule out the chances of the virus spreading and in this regard people should avoid shaking hands and other similar practices,” he said.

Commenting on the death rate, the IMA president said 0.2 per cent of the people below 50 years of age succumbed to the virus across the world and suggested to the public to boost their immune system through personal hygiene. Association of Pulmonologists of Seemandhra State Secretary M Ravindranath suggested to the public suffering with minor cold and cough to approach the doctors and seek the medication in the initial days to prevent its severity.

While approaching the doctors, patients should also inform about their health and travel history so as to get necessary medical support based on their case study.

“We appeal to the public to follow the cough manners and avoid roaming in the densely populated areas, especially in shopping malls, multiplexes and markets as there are chances of being infected.  This apart, sick people should avoid long journeys,’’ he said.

