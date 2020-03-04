More than 10 lakh to take Inter exams from March 3 in Andhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 10.65 lakh students will be taking the Intermediate exams set to begin from Wednesday. The exams will be conducted in 1,411 centres across the State.

To help the candidates find the location of their centres with ease, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has developed an application and provided relevant details on its official website. “Students can download the Centre Locator App from Playstore, and get the exact location of their centres,” said BIE commissioner Ramkrishna V.

Through the ‘Know Your Seat’ link on the board’s website bie.ap.gov.in, the candidates can know the classroom, and row and bench number allotted to them. “Details will be uploaded a night prior to the particular exam. It becomes difficult for the students as classrooms change for each paper. So, the students will know their seats a night prior to the paper. All that they have to do is enter their hall ticket numbers,” the official added.

No physical hall tickets were provided this year. Instead, they were made available on the website and links with other details were sent to the students’ registered mobile numbers. The hall tickets also have QR codes and can be downloaded until half an hour before an exam starts; and do not require signatures of the college principals.

Informing that the pattern of the question papers have changed, the commissioner urged the students to be careful while answering.

CCTV surveillance has been extended to all centres and police personnel and ambulances would be deployed.

Any student or teaching/non-teaching staff caught for malpractice will be punished under the AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Rules, 1997.