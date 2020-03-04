Home States Andhra Pradesh

More than 10 lakh to take Inter exams from March 3 in Andhra

Through the ‘Know Your Seat’ link on the board’s website bie.ap.gov.in, the candidates can know the classroom, and row and bench number allotted to them.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, test, Student

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 10.65 lakh students will be taking the Intermediate exams set to begin from Wednesday. The exams will be conducted in 1,411 centres across the State.

To help the candidates find the location of their centres with ease, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has developed an application and provided relevant details on its official website. “Students can download the Centre Locator App from Playstore, and get the exact location of their centres,” said BIE commissioner Ramkrishna V.

Through the ‘Know Your Seat’ link on the board’s website bie.ap.gov.in, the candidates can know the classroom, and row and bench number allotted to them. “Details will be uploaded a night prior to the particular exam. It becomes difficult for the students as classrooms change for each paper. So, the students will know their seats a night prior to the paper. All that they have to do is enter their hall ticket numbers,” the official added.

No physical hall tickets were provided this year. Instead, they were made available on the website and links with other details were sent to the students’ registered mobile numbers. The hall tickets also have QR codes and can be downloaded until half an hour before an exam starts; and do not require signatures of the college principals.

Informing that the pattern of the question papers have changed, the commissioner urged the students to be careful while answering.

CCTV surveillance has been extended to all centres and police personnel and ambulances would be deployed.

Any student or teaching/non-teaching staff caught for malpractice will be punished under the AP Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means) Rules, 1997.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Intermediate exams vijayawada
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp