Taiwan national tests negative for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

The Taiwan national, Chen Shih Shun, was staying at Palamaner in Chittoor district for the past 10 days. He had come to repair machines at a private company in Palamaner.

Published: 04th March 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:30 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The 35-year-old man from Taiwan, who was kept under observation in the isolation ward of SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati after he complained of cough and sore throat on Saturday last, was tested negative for coronavirus, hospital officials said.

Shun visited the hospital on Saturday evening complaining of cough and sore throat. After observing the symptoms, the doctors kept him under observation at the special isolation ward in Ruia hospital. Samples were collected from him and have been sent for tests to determine whether he has been infected with the coronavirus.

“We have received the reports from Gandhi hospital in neighbouring Telangana. The reports were negative and the Taiwanese would be discharged from the hospital today,’’ Ruia hospital superintendent Dr NV Ramanaiah said.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old from Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district who returned from South Korea on Friday last and was admitted to the isolation ward in Chest Hospital on suspicion of contracting coronavirus too was discharged from the hospital on Monday after he was tested negative for the virus.

