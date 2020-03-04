Tenali municipality installs 80 steel dustbins

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Municipal authorities have installed 80 steel dustbins in commercial areas and main junction in Tenali town to curb the incidents of garbage being thrown on the roads by the people.

YSRC MLAs of Tenali and Vemuru Annabathuni Siva Kumar and Meruga Nagarjuna inaugurated the programme as part of the beautification of Tenali town in Guntur district on Tuesday. The Swachh Andhra Corporation and Swachh Bharat Mission have supported the installation of dustbins in the town.

MHO BV Ramana said they installed separate dustbins for wet and dry garbage waste so that the people could dump the relevant waste in the bins after segregating dry and wet waste and thus cooperate with the Municipal employees. He asked the people to make good use of dustbins.

MLA Siva Kumar said people must cooperate with the municipal employees to keep the town clean and green. He said he was concentrating on beautification of the town by planting saplings and the people must support the programme. He said that the people of Tenali had three canals, which were flowing through the centre of the town, therefore people of the town must make good use of the water facility and turn the town into a green city.

He said if the people kept the garbage in the dustbins then the municipality would achieve first place in Swachh Survekshan in the coming year. He recalled that the Tenali was generally called the Paris of Andhra Pradesh.