Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tenali municipality installs 80 steel dustbins

The Municipal authorities have installed 80 steel dustbins in commercial areas and main junction in Tenali town to curb the incidents of garbage being thrown on the roads by the people.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Steel dustbins installed in Tenali on Tuesday

Steel dustbins installed in Tenali on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Municipal authorities have installed 80 steel dustbins in commercial areas and main junction in Tenali town to curb the incidents of garbage being thrown on the roads by the people.

YSRC MLAs of Tenali and Vemuru Annabathuni Siva Kumar and Meruga Nagarjuna inaugurated the programme as part of the beautification of Tenali town in Guntur district on Tuesday. The Swachh Andhra Corporation and Swachh Bharat Mission have supported the installation of dustbins in the town.

MHO BV Ramana said they installed separate dustbins for wet and dry garbage waste so that the people could dump the relevant waste in the bins after segregating dry and wet waste and thus cooperate with the Municipal employees. He asked the people to make good use of dustbins.

MLA Siva Kumar said people must cooperate with the municipal employees to keep the town clean and green. He said he was concentrating on beautification of the town by planting saplings and the people must support the programme. He said that the people of Tenali had three canals, which were flowing through the centre of the town, therefore people of the town must make good use of the water facility and turn the town into a green city.

He said if the people kept the garbage in the dustbins then the municipality would achieve first place in Swachh Survekshan in the coming year. He recalled that the Tenali was generally called the Paris of Andhra Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vemuru Annabathuni Siva Kumar Tenali
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp