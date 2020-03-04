Two minor girls gangraped in Andhra Pradesh by acquaintances, accused on the run

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two minor girls aged 14 and 17 years were allegedly gang-raped by five persons at Sunkarametta area under Araku police station limits of Visakhapatnam district on Monday late night.

According to Araku Circle Inspector P Pydayya, the incident reportedly occurred between 10 pm and 11 pm.

Two youths, who are known to the girls, allegedly came by car and asked them if they would like to visit Araku Utsav and the girls boarded the car.

The two youths were joined by three others en route, and they took the girls to an isolated area and raped them. The accused are absconding.