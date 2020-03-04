Home States Andhra Pradesh

Villagers block surveying of Amaravati land for housing for poor project

The farmers also informed the officials that they had asked Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to return their lands.

Villagers formed human chain and blocked all ways leading to Seed Access Road at Mandadam junction in Amaravati on Saturday, protesting against the State government’s three-capital proposal.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers of Nidamarru village of the capital region blocked the officials of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and revenue departments from conducting a survey in their lands, in which the government has decided to develop plots to be given under housing for the poor. The farmers made it clear that they would not cooperate as they challenged in High Court the government’s decision to use 1,251 acres of land, which was given for capital development, for its housing programme.

When officials reached the village to carry out survey, the villagers said that they would not want the survey to be done in their lands. They disagreed with the officials’ argument that the lands were given to the APCRDA and legal agreements were done to transfer the land.

The irate farmers replied, “When the government is repealing the APCRDA Act, 2014, how do the agreements we signed matter? We moved the High Court and until the orders are given by the court, we won’t allow any surveying in our lands.” The farmers also did not agree when the officials pointed out that orders were given as per APCRDA Act, 2014, which says at least five per cent of total area pooled under Land Pooling Scheme may be allotted for providing affordable housing for the poor.

A few others, however, maintained that they were not against the government’s decision to use the land for the poor. “But, they have to develop our plots first.

We had give our lands four years ago. How can the government first develop layouts for housing for the poor without honouring the legal agreements it signed with us?” one farmer questioned.

The State government on February 25 issued an order for allotment of identified lands to an extent of 1,251.51 acres in the villages of Nowluru Krishnayapalem, Nidamarru, and other villages for allotment of house sites for the poor under “Pedalakandariki Illu”.

