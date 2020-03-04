Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman tricks mother, vanishes with six-month-old at Renigunta railway station

Swarnalatha reportedly fought with the family members a few days back and left the home and was staying on the platform in the Renigunta railway station.

The CCTV camera footage of a woman, who abducted an infant at Renigunta railway station in Chittoor district a few days ago | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A 6-month-old infant was abducted by an unidentified woman at Renigunta railway station. The incident came to light, when mother of the infant lodged a complaint with Renigunta urban police on Tuesday late night, two days after abduction.

On the instructions of Tirupati Urban Superintendent of Police A Ramesh Reddy, Renigunta urban police registered a zero FIR on the incident and launched search operations to trace the abducted baby.

According to the police, the infant was abducted by an unidentified woman from Renigunta railway station premises on March 2 around 11.30 pm. Swarnalatha was married to  Sivudu from Tadipatri in Anantapur district five years ago. She gave birth to a baby boy six months ago. Following a dispute with her husband, Swarnalatha left home and reached her parents’ house in Renigunta recently.

But due to some differences with her parents, she had been residing on the platform of Renigunta railway station for the last one week.

On observing her condition, the unidentified woman befriended her and promised to get her a job with good salary. She offered new clothes to Swarnalatha and the infant. When Swarnalatha went to change her saree, the woman left with the baby.

The mother immediately approached the Renigunta Railway Police and informed the abduction of her child. Swarnalatha said that though she complained to Renigunta Railway Police about the abduction of her child soon after the incident, they didn’t file a case.

After repeated requests, they told me to approach Renigunta urban police, who registered a case and started investigation,” she said.

Giving the details of the incident to the media on Wednesday, Swarnalatha said, “On observing my condition at the railway station platform, a woman named Anita, who claimed herself to be a sweeper working at the station, befriended me and introduced me to another woman speaking Tamil.

The Tamil woman approached me with kind words and even offered me food and new clothes. When I went to change the clothes, the woman holding my baby disappeared from the place around 11.30 pm on March 2.”

