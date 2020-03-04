Worker crushed to death in an accident at Andhra cement plant

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A worker was reportedly crushed to death after getting trapped in a crusher at Bhavya Cement plant at Tangeda village of Dachepalli mandal in Guntur district on Tuesday. The incident took place when 28-years-old Jangam Ravindra from Regulagadda village of Machavaram mandal was cleaning the belt of the crusher.

Other workers at the plant tried to shift Ravindra to a private hospital but he died on the way. Meanwhile, Ravindra’s family has alleged that the management failed to inform them about the incident. The family said they came to know about the incident through other workers.

However, the plant management has agreed to pay compensation and permanent job to a family member.

Ravindra’s wife Ashwini filed a complaint with police at Dachepalli.

Dachepalli Tahsildar G Levy conducted inspection of the cement plant. The tahsildar asked the management to take all necessary measures to avoid such accidents in the future. He had assured to provide all help to the victim’s family.