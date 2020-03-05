Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra bus stations to be turned into energy efficient centres

The RTC MD along with senior officials are set to visit Vadodara central bus station in Gujarat to study the best practices implemented there.

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State energy department and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will work together to modernise all the major bus stations and depots in the State, focusing on turning them into energy efficient buildings. The road transport corporation is in the process of giving a presentation on the same to the government soon with a proposal to modernise all the bus stations in a phased manner, starting with Tirupati.

According to the officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), the APSRTC has already held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO) to discuss the implementation of energy efficiency measures in all 10 major bus stations, 128 bus depots and four workshops.

The electricity consumptions in all these bus stations is preliminarily estimated to be around 30 million units per annum and the RTC pays Rs 28 crore towards power bills. The APSEEDCO will conduct a detailed study with energy experts to ascertain the exact energy consumption pattern in bus stations and workshops to advise suitable energy efficiency measures.

Explaining the objective of modernisation of bus stations, the officials said the government was working towards making APSRTC sustainable and introduce technology-enabled services with an ultimate objective to offer best services to passengers.

As a part of this, the APSRTC proposes to reduce wasteful energy consumption by replacing the existing inefficient electrical appliances, including incandescent bulbs, conventional tube lights, fans, old air conditioners and ordinary pump sets with energy efficient BEE star-rated appliances.

According to a statement from APSECM on Sunday, the APSEEDCO officials informed the RTC that they would utilise the future grants Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), if any, for APSRTC establishments for taking up energy efficiency activities with the support of AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM).

APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Madireddy Pratap said that though the corporation was losing crores of rupees every day to provide public transportation, the government is committed to increase the services for the convenience of the public.

He further said the RTC would use modern technology to provide better services to passengers and provide modern facilities like Wi-Fi facility, modern toilets, attractive paintings apart from implementing energy efficiency measures.

The VC and MD, who is also the commissioner of state public transportation department, also said the government and the RTC seek innovative ideas and suggestions from the public to strengthen the department and improve services.

The RTC MD along with senior officials are set to visit Vadodara central bus station in Gujarat to study the best practices implemented there.

Principal secretary for Road and Buildings and Transport M T Krishnababu said the ultimate objective of State government is to improve public transportation facilities, make public transport reliable, accessible to all the sections of people and strengthen public transport system in the State. Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said the government was determined to percolate energy efficiency in all sectors.

