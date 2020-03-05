Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan warns ministers to buckle up for local body elections

The Chief Minister also insisted that the flow of liquor and cash be curbed ahead of the local body elections.

Published: 05th March 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Having decided to conduct local body elections by the end of the month, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reportedly told ministers and in-charge ministers to be ready to resign if they don’t bag a majority of seats in their respective districts.

Similarly, MLAs won’t be given party tickets in the next election in case of a poor performance in their respective constituencies this time.

“Though the Chief Minister received a survey report indicating that the party’s performance would only improve in the ensuing local body elections, he warned us to be cautious and strive for a much better performance. Otherwise, we have to be prepared to resign immediately after the results of the election are announced,” a minister said after the Cabinet meeting, adding that public representatives from Guntur and Krishna districts (where protests are being held against shifting of the executive capital to Visakhapatnam) also received the same warning.

The minister further said that the Chief Minister discussed the party’s preparedness for the local body elections, and handed over the responsibility for this to the ministers and in-charge ministers.

They were also given the task of resolving clashes within the party, and told to field good candidates. The Chief Minister also insisted that the flow of liquor and cash be curbed ahead of the local body elections.

Expecting that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) would come into force by March 9 or 10, Jagan reportedly asked the ministers to hold meetings with leaders and cadre of the party to be prepared for the elections.

Members of the Cabinet felt that the Model Code of Conduct would not impact the distribution of house site pattas to the poor, which is scheduled for Ugadi (March 25), as the government has completed all the related work and finalised the list of beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra local body polls andhra ULBs
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp