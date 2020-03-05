Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu scared of bitter defeat in local body elections: Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar

The minister also slammed Naidu alleging that he was scared of the local body elections as the TDP would lose its deposits as well.

Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar has alleged that Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu was trying to delay the conduct of local body elections, by making his men move the apex court against  BC quota in the polls, due to the fear of tasting another loss. He recalled that the State in 2018, when Naidu was the Chief Minister, filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that 50 per cent reservation judgment applies to AP as well.

Speaking to the media at the party office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, he said that the former chief minister wants to restrict the release of Rs 4,000 crore funds, to be given by the Centre for local bodies, by delaying the conduct of elections. “He made his associate move apex court so that the entire process gets delayed. The State stands to lose Rs 4,000 crore, if elections are not held. His plan is to blame the YSRC government, but not BC welfare,” the minister said.

“In the affidavit, the State also mentioned that the reservation over 50 per cent was allowed under special circumstances in 2013, and that it can’t be extended to other elections. But, now, the TDP chief claims that injustice is being done to them when the High Court ordered the government to not go over 50 per cent quota. The man, who never worked for the welfare of BCs in his entire political life, is now shedding crocodile tears,” he alleged.

The minister also slammed Naidu alleging that he was scared of the local body elections as the TDP would lose its deposits as well. “He is scared that he will taste an even bitter defeat now. That is the reason he instigated his men to move the apex court,” he claimed.

