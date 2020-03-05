No need to fear coronavirus, State fully prepared: Andhra government

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at Vijayawada government general hospital

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at Vijayawada government general hospital | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country is on the rise, the State government is geared up with all measures required for prevention, observation and treatment of the disease in accordance with the directions issued by the Centre.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Wednesday conducted a multi-sectoral coordination meeting with the secretaries of 16 government departments and the collectors of all the 13 districts over video conference and issued directions on the preventive measures to be taken.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister (Medical and Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said hospitals with isolation wards were identified in all the districts, and steps were being taken for improving the facilities there. “Protocol for maintenance of the isolation wards,  and collection of samples and testing has been prepared. Rapid response teams have been arranged at the state and district levels.”

He further said sufficient stocks of personal protection equipment kits, N95 masks and triple layer masks were kept ready and training programmes were also being given to the medical and health staff from the field to state levels.

Asserting that the government has strengthened the surveillance and control measures, he wanted the people not to panic and adhere to the suggestions given by the government.

Those who recently came back from coronavirus-affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from their date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they have the symptoms or not.

Such people have been advised to avoid close contact with other family members or going out.  If a person develops symptoms of fever or has difficulty in breathing, he/she should put on a mask and contact the nearest government health facility or call the 24X7 control room.

After Shortage, 3,800 N95 masks procured foR V’wada hospital Employees

Vijayawada: Taking advantage of the country-wide panic after identification of 29 COVID-19 positive cases, some pharmacies in the city were found to be selling medical masks at extremely inflated prices. While on usual days a medical mask costs between `15 to `20, some medical stores were selling them at ten times more their original cost, for `150 to `200.  

Nandakumar Balaji, a pharmacy owner, said, “The wholesalers have increased the rates, which is why we also have to sell them at higher prices.” In a majority of the stores, these masks were available for `25 to `30. Meanwhile, the quantity of N95 masks for the staff at the New Government General Hospital was insufficient even as the district administration procured 3,800 N95 masks till Wednesday.  

“We know that the number of masks for the staff at the government hospital is inadequate. So we bought more, and they will be distributed as per the requirement in the government hospital and four private hospitals where isolation wards have been set up,” said Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz.

The N95 masks were not available in the pharmacies, including at popular chains such as Apolo Pharmacy and MedPlus.Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the collector said wearing masks was a good practice, but not compulsory. He suggested the public to avoid large gatherings and physical contact with persons suffering from cough, cold and fever. “The district administration has kept all necessary facilities and equipment ready. At present, we have 69 beds in 17 isolation wards,” Imtiaz added.

