Release of Central funds: Three Andhra ministers seek Vice-President's help

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three State ministers on Wednesday wrote a letter to Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu requesting his help for the release of funds from the Centre. The ministers requested the Vice-President to extend help to get Rs 4,724 crore funds from the Centre towards paddy purchase, R&R package and construction of Polavaram project and other assurances made under the AP Reorganisation Act.

“We hope your special concern and initiative will be extended to see to it that the State gets funds from Centre in a liberal manner under your guidance,” ministers Kurasala Kannababu (Agriculture), Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Civil supplies) and Poluboyina Anil Kumar (irrigation) said in the letter.

The ministers mentioned that the Vice-President held a review meeting on purchase and procurement of paddy and discussed with Union Ministers for Agriculture and Food Processing Industries over various issues.

“Though paddy procurement is a State subject, we hope your initiative will do good to the State,’’ they said.

The Jagan government has been giving farmers more amount than the MSP fixed by the Centre for agriculture produce. It is also giving Rs 13,500 annually to farmers, they said.