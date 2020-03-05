Six arrested in Andhra Pradesh, 50 cars worth Rs 7 crore recovered

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police and Central Crime Station (CCS) personnel on Wednesday arrested six cheats and recovered 50 cars worth a massive Rs 7 crore from their possession.

Addressing mediapersons, Commissioner of Police RK Meena said the cheats operated under two gangs — Adapa Prasad gang and Pothuraju Shanmukha Prasad gang.

The accused have been identified as Adapa Prasad (30) of Arilova, Raghavula Srinivas Rao (40) of Vepagunta, and Somu Sudarshan Kumar (40) of Vepagunta, Pothuraju Shanmukha Prasad (38) of MVP Colony, Tankala Govind (24) of Srikakulam, Gothina Nanaji (33) of Adarsha Nagar in the City of Destiny.

Explaining, Meena said the cheats allegedly duped travel agents and various car owners by taking their cars promising to give them on lease to multinational companies.