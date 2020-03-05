Two-day Lepakshi festival from March 7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day ‘Lepakshi Vaibhavam-2020’ will be organised at APRBC Boys School at Lepakshi in Anantapur from March 7. The event will showcase the culture, heritage and ancient glory of Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagar empire, said Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandrudu.

The Collector, along with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Managing Director Praveen Kumar and Regional Director B Eswaraiah, released the poster of Lepakshi festival at a press conference held at the Krishna District Collector’s camp office here on Wednesday.

Chandrudu called upon the people from Amaravati capital region to witness the two-day event featuring socio-culture activities. He asked locals to participate and perform in Shobha Yatra (Carnival parade), bullock cart competitions, kathi samu, kolatam, chakka bhajana, tholu bommalata, karra samu and other traditional events.

Elaborating further, the Collector said the festival venue will also have food courts highlighting the rich and unique cuisine of Rayalaseema.

A handicrafts section with multiple stalls to highlight the arts and handicrafts of Lepakshi with local artisans displaying their products is also part of the festival. In the evenings, a series of cultural programmes will be organised.

The events include Rayalaseema folk fusion by Sandhya Murthy team, live orchestra with celebrity singers like Hemachandra and Sravana Bhargavi, Simha, Bhargavi Pillai, MC Chaithu, Kajal and Shyamala, comedy performances by Shiva Prasad and Satya, sand animation show and custom designed laser shows, Chandrudu added.