10 Simhachalam Temple Trust Board members sworn in 

Published: 06th March 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after Sanchaita Gajapati Raju, daughter of Pusapati Ananda Gajapati Raju, was sworn in as chairperson of Simhachalam Temple Trust Board, members of the board were administered oath at a function held atop Simhachalam on Thursday.

Temple executive officer (EO) Venkateswara Rao administered the oath of office to the committee members at the Kalyana Mandapam on the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy temple precincts.

Only 10 of the 12 members of the board took oath. Those who took included Dadi Devi, Varanasi Dinesh Raju, Nallimilii Krishna Reddy, G Sridevei, Ragala Narasimha Rao Naidu, Surisetti Suribabu, Rangoli Pothanna,  Donkada Padmavati, Nadiminti Chandra Kala and, Siripurapu Asha Rani. Two other members Uma and Ratnakar did not attend the swearing- in ceremony.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi, trust board chairperson Sanchaita, Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raj, Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created a record of sorts by appointing a woman as the head of the trust board. He said he has lot respect for former union minister Ashok Gajapati Raju and it was heartening that a woman from the erstwhile Pusapati royal family of Vizianagaram has been made the chairperson. Though the Chief Minister was according priority to women in all sectors, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was unable to appreciate the fact, he added.

