Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy wants tough action against illegal liquor sale

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday decided to depute two-thirds of the Prohibition and Excise department staff to the enforcement wing to take tough action against illegal sale of liquor and sand smuggling.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who reviewed the implementation of liquor and sand policies in the State on Thursday, said that standard operation procedures (SOPs)must be strictly followed in order to achieve the best results in enforcing these policies.

Explaining his government’s initiatives to bring revolutionary changes in governance, Jagan said the setting up of village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa centres, YSR Village Clinics and introduction of English as the medium of instruction in government schools would bring about a drastic change in the administration from the grass-root level.

“When the government is aiming at bringing about a complete change in governance at the grass-root level, illegal activities — such as running of belt shops, illegal distilling of liquor and illegal sand excavation — would impede the smooth functioning of the administration,’’ the Chief Minister pointed out.

“Not a single belt shop should be operated in villages. There should not be any instance of illegal sand excavation and transportation,’’ Jagan said and instructed officials to focus more on the border regions. Police, excise and enforcement officials should take stringent action against these illegal activities, he said.

Jagan also sought effective utilisation of the services of over 11,000 Mahila police personnel to curb illegal liquor sales and sand excavation.

Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural development, Geology and Mining Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney were among those present on the occasion.