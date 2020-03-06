Andhra police foil murder plan, arrest hired killer

By Express News Service

ELURU: Police have foiled a plan to kill three persons by arresting four persons, including a hired killer, at Pinakadimi village in Pedavagi Mandal.

Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh Grewal told media persons here on Thursday that one Turapati Nagaraju reportedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Bhutam Srinu and Puranam Ganesh over an old enmity.

He reportedly hired Kodipunjula Shiva Shankar Reddy to eliminate them.

On a tip-off, the police arrested Shiva Shanker Reddy on the night of February 29. Shankar Reddy told the police that Turapati Nagaraju had hired him to kill the duo for `4 lakh in 2016. He had even paid `1 lakh in advance. According to the police, the murder plan was put on hold as Nagaraju left for London.

However, Nagaraju returned from London and transferred `50,000 to Shanker Reddy’s account to kill the duo. He reportedly sent the hired killer to Pinakadimi village to conduct a recce. They also planned to kill one Palapati Goparaju to create a panic situation in the village so that Srinu and Ganesh could be killed.

A special team led by Circle Inspector Anasuri Srinivasa Rao went to Mumbai and arrested Turapati Sridevi and Gandham Lakshmi, Turapati Nagaraju and Turapati Shiva Krishna in connection with the murder plan. Later, they were produced before a court in Eluru.

It may be mentioned that three members of a family were shot dead on their way to the village from Gannavaram Airport on Sept 24 in 2014.