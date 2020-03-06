Andhra woman's suicide over ‘land allocation’ creates tension

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A woman allegedly committed suicide over allocation of her land for construction of houses to the poor under YSR Housing Scheme, late on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as T Bhulakshmi, a native of Erraguduru in Pamulapadu mandal and the incident came to light on Thursday. The woman’s relatives staged a protest at the Atmakur government hospital holding the government officials responsible for her death. This created some tense moments at the hospital. The agitators withdrew the protest only after Atmakur DSP Venkata Rao and revenue officials assured them of rendering justice to them.

T Madan Mohan, husband of the deceased woman, claimed that earlier they owned 14 acres of agriculture land in Survey No. 413 and 422 (2) but the government had acquired 11.5 acres of land for the construction of Srisailam Right Bank Canal.

Demanding that the officials withdraw their decision to acquire remaining 2.5 acres of land, Madan alleged that the revenue officials by colluding with the local politicians were trying to acquire their land on the pretext of distributing house sites to the poor. They also made all arrangements in this regard, he added. Madan also demanded filing of cases against officials concerned and ruling party activists for causing ‘mental agony’ to Bhulakshmi and driving her to commit suicide.

Speaking to media, the DSP said that they have filed a case against YSRC activist Baleeswara Reddy and others as per the complaint given by the victim’s family. He said that the revenue officials have not prepared any documents to distribute house sites in the said land.

A revenue official clarified that they had paid full compensation to the family members of Bhulakshmi for acquiring their 14 acres of land for the construction of Srisailam Right Bank Canal and now the land belongs to the irrigation department. He said that they would acquire another piece of land if they face any problem in acquiring the said land.