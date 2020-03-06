Andhra's Narasaraopet Town Hall to get statues of Kopparapu Kavulu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: YSRC MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy laid the foundation stone for installation of statues of Kopparapu Kavulu at the Town Hall in Narasaraopet on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he hailed Kopparapu Venkata Subbaraya Kavi and his brother Kopparapu Venkataramana Kavi as great poets, who pioneered Avadhana Kavitvam and scaled dizzy heights in composition of verses extempore.

It is a great honour for me to install their statues in the town hall of Narasaraopet as a tribute to Kopparapu Kavulu, which will help inspire the young generation, Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said.

Their grandson Kopparapu Venkata Subbaraya Sarma alias Balakavi, advocate K Bala Hanumantha Reddy, Maa Sarma, Sk Hanif, M Prasad and others participated in the stone laying ceremony.