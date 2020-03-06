Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre will take call on Amaravati at appropriate time: BJP MP Sujana Chowdary

Hours after Sujana claimed so, his colleague and party national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao reiterated that the Centre would not involve in the State government’s capital plans.

Published: 06th March 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Sujana Chowdary

BJP MP Sujana Chowdary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even after the Centre clarified that it was for each State to decide its capital within its territory, BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) has once again claimed that the Centre would take an appropriate decision “when the issue comes to its court”. Clarifying he was not representing the Centre, he described the statements of his party national colleagues, who time and again stressed that the Union government would not intervene in the issue, as “personal or those made out of lack of awareness”.

Speaking to the media after unveiling ‘Stop the Undoing of Amaravati’, a book written by Bairapuneni Suryanarayana, in New Delhi on Thursday, Sujana said, “I am not talking as a representative of the Centre, but as a Rajya Sabha MP. The Centre had released funds for the development of Amaravati. Relocation is not Constitutionally possible, the Centre will not keep mum.”

When pointed out that the Union government had clarified in Parliament that it was for the States to decide on the capital, the MP said, “Yes, it said that it was State’s issue. We are also saying the same. But, whenever government changes, capital can’t be changed.  There are three kinds of subjects: Centre, State and concurrent. Those which don’t fall under any of the three are dealt with by the Centre. So, when the ball (capital issue) comes to its court, it will take a call.” When asked about his party colleagues’ and other BJP MPs’ statements regarding the Centre’s stand on the issue, Sujana said, “Those statements may be their personal views or those made out of lack of understanding of the issue. The BJP State unit passed a political resolution in favour of Amaravati and we will fight for the same.”

GVL says Centre will not intervene  
Hours after Sujana claimed so, his colleague and party national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao reiterated that the Centre would not involve in the State government’s capital plans. Referring to Sujana’s claims without naming him, he described that any other views should be considered the personal opinion of the leaders who make them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP MP Sujana Chowdary Andhra Pradesh three capital Amravati
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp