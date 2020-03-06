Centre will take call on Amaravati at appropriate time: BJP MP Sujana Chowdary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even after the Centre clarified that it was for each State to decide its capital within its territory, BJP MP YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) has once again claimed that the Centre would take an appropriate decision “when the issue comes to its court”. Clarifying he was not representing the Centre, he described the statements of his party national colleagues, who time and again stressed that the Union government would not intervene in the issue, as “personal or those made out of lack of awareness”.

Speaking to the media after unveiling ‘Stop the Undoing of Amaravati’, a book written by Bairapuneni Suryanarayana, in New Delhi on Thursday, Sujana said, “I am not talking as a representative of the Centre, but as a Rajya Sabha MP. The Centre had released funds for the development of Amaravati. Relocation is not Constitutionally possible, the Centre will not keep mum.”

When pointed out that the Union government had clarified in Parliament that it was for the States to decide on the capital, the MP said, “Yes, it said that it was State’s issue. We are also saying the same. But, whenever government changes, capital can’t be changed. There are three kinds of subjects: Centre, State and concurrent. Those which don’t fall under any of the three are dealt with by the Centre. So, when the ball (capital issue) comes to its court, it will take a call.” When asked about his party colleagues’ and other BJP MPs’ statements regarding the Centre’s stand on the issue, Sujana said, “Those statements may be their personal views or those made out of lack of understanding of the issue. The BJP State unit passed a political resolution in favour of Amaravati and we will fight for the same.”

GVL says Centre will not intervene

Hours after Sujana claimed so, his colleague and party national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao reiterated that the Centre would not involve in the State government’s capital plans. Referring to Sujana’s claims without naming him, he described that any other views should be considered the personal opinion of the leaders who make them.