Coronavirus prevention awareness campaign organised at APSRTC bus stand

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali Municipal Health Officers BV Ramana and Dr Surya Prasad on Thursday conducted awareness campaign about preventive measures against coronavirus (COVID-19) at APSRTC bus stand, railway station and main junction points.

The officers along with other health staff interacted with people and explained them about the precautionary measures to stay safe from coronavirus.

They distributed pamphlets and asked the people to call DHMO epidemic cell number 0863-2271492, if they notice any symptoms of coronavirus.

BV Ramana said the virus primarily spread through respiratory droplets from infected person, when they cough or sneeze.

He advised the people to wear marks and maintain hygiene to limit the spread of the virus. Health department staff P Prameela, Vijaya Kumari, A Ramachandra Rao, Rama Rao and others also participated in the awareness campaign.