COVID-19 affects tobacco exports from Andhra's Prakasam district to China

ONGOLE: The outbreak of coronavirus has hit tobacco exports from Prakasam district to China. Silk yarn imports from China have also been affected.

A Chinese trade team visited Prakasam a few months ago and studied the tobacco cultivation in the district. After the visit of the trade team, tobacco farmers are hopeful of getting a good price for their produce through exports. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, China has not evinced any interest in import of tobacco from India. Tobacco Farmers Association leader Maramreddy Subba Reddy said, “Coronavirus has dashed the hopes of Prakasam farmers of getting a good price for their produce through export orders from China.”

Handloom weavers engaged in weaving silk sarees are also struggling due to non-availability of silk yarn in the local market as imports from China have been hit.

Chirala handloom industry, which is engaged in weaving silk sarees, is largely dependent on Chinese silk yarn to meet its raw material requirement. As silk yarn imports from China to Bengaluru and other cities have been hit, Chirala handloom industry is facing shortage of raw material. The adverse impact of coronavirus on tobacco exports and silk yarn imports runs into several crores of rupees. Consequently, a large number of tobacco farmers and handloom weavers have been indirectly hit by COVID-19, said K Subba Rao, member of Business Growth Forum.

More isolation wards set up

The Prakasam district authorities set up isolation wards in Chirala, Kandukur and Markapur government area hospitals on Thursday for patients with suspected symptoms of coronavirus. A training programme for medical officers on preventive measures to be taken to combat coronavirus threat was organised at Prakasam Bhavan