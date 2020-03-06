Fire in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, none injured

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A conveyor was damaged when fire broke out in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Thursday. A minor fire was noticed in the Raw Material Handling Plant in the early hours.Fire broke out in the RMHP area in RG building affecting two small coal conveyors (CC 53 and CC 131) which were feeding to boiler coal crusher.

The fire was immediately contained and extinguished, a VSP spokesman said. He said there was no major damage to the plant machinery.

The production remained unhampered as supply was maintained through alternate route. One of the damaged conveyors was replaced.