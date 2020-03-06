HC directions on reservation will be followed for local body polls: SEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar has said the poll body is prepared to conduct the local body elections in a fair and transparent manner.

The State government was yet to take a call on the reservations to be followed in the local body elections, he said, and directed officials to share the details of reservations in the public domain before submitting it to the SEC. The directions issued by the High Court on reservations will be followed, the SEC noted.

Speaking to the media at the SEC office in Vijayawada on Thursday, he said suggestions have been issued to all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police regarding the steps to be taken for the successful conduct of the election. Stating that the required number of staff are available to conduct the polls, he said District Collectors are ready to train the election staff.

“We have already identified vulnerable and most vulnerable polling stations and will ensure foolproof security measures are in place. Inter-district and inter-State checkposts too will be set up and the police department has agreed to serve at the checkposts,’’ he said.He added that apart from the 1.20 lakh boxes available in the State, 40,000 and 5,000 boxes will be brought from Telangana and Odisha respectively.

Earlier in the day, the SEC organised a meeting with the officials of Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Police departments and discussed the number of phases the elections will be conducted in.SEC secretary S Ramasundar Reddy and joint secretary AV Satya Ramesh were also present.

The SEC will conduct a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP and officials of the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration departments on Friday. Another meeting will be organised with representative of political parties on the same day.

Don’t involve volunteers in poll process: TDP

Vijayawada: A delegation of TDP leaders called on State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar at the CEC office here on Thursday and urged him to ensure the removal of the paintings with the ruling party’s colours on various government offices. Recalling YSRC leader Vijaya Sai Reddy’s remarks that 90 per cent of volunteers are YSRC cadre, they also urged the SEC not to allow the involvement of village/ward volunteers in the election procedure in any manner. Alleging that the YSRC is attempting to win the local body elections by misusing the ordinance promulgated recently, the TDP appealed to the SEC to conduct the local body elections in a transparent manner