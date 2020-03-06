No politics in land distribution to poor, quash pleas, Andhra Pradesh government urges High Court 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking to quash the petitions filed against the GO 107 for allotting lands in Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) for distribution to poor, the State government on Thursday informed the High Court that it is not justified on part of the petitioners to attribute politics to the government’s initiative to provide land to the poor.

The three-member bench of High Court was hearing petitions seeking stay on GO 107 on Thursday.

In the counter filed in the court, municipal administration department principal secretary J Syamala Rao informed the court that the government was distributing land to the poor under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme across the State and the same was being implemented in the capital area also.

The petitioners contention that the poor should not live in the capital area is against the Constitution. The petitioners are claiming that giving lands to the poor will have an impact on the economic condition in the capital area, the government said and added that such contentions are humiliating to the poor.

The government maintained that giving 1.5 cents to poor in rural areas and one cent in urban areas is its policy decision.

The government had identified 1,338 acres for distribution in Amaravati, but given notification to take only 1,251 acres of land. Maintaining that the government is going as per the rules, the MA&UD principal secretary urged the court to quash the petitions challenging GO 107.