Officials find 88 more illegal vehicles linked to former Andhra Pradesh MP Diwakar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Investigating the alleged scam related to the conversion of scrap vehicles into BS-IV compliant ones that surfaced in Anantapur district, the Transport Department on Thursday said it found 88 more such vehicles in the State and also in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. None of them are BS-IV compliant, and all the recently-found ones were registered under the name of JC Uma Reddy and C Gopal Reddy, representing C Gopal Reddy and Company and Jatadhara Industry Private Limited, which is headquartered in Tadipatri. Uma Reddy is the wife of former MLA and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy.

Amid the recent allegations of getting BS-III vehicles registered as BS-IV, fingers have been pointed at Diwakar Travels, run by former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy and his brother former MLA Prabhakar Reddy.

In the first week of February, the department filed a case in Anantapur I Town police station with regard to 66 trucks plying in Anantapur and Kadapa districts that were not BS-IV compliant. Signatures on the vehicle documents were of JC Uma Reddy and C Gopal Reddy.

All 66 trucks were registered in Kohima, Nagaland. They were brought to Anantapur with an NOC 15 days after being registered, and were re-registered in Andhra Pradesh between August and September 2018.

Of these, three vehicles with the chassis of trucks were converted into buses, endangering the lives of passengers, while the insurance policies of only six vehicles were genuine. Elaborating on the probe into the scam, Joint Transport Commissioner (Vigilance) SAV Prasad Rao said the department has identified 88 more such vehicles that are not BS-IV compliant. Three cases have been registered in Anantapur district and departmental action will be taken against those found guilty, he said.

Addressing a press conference at the Transport department, Prasad Rao said that of the 88 vehicles identified, 29 were directly registered in the State, while 30 were registered in Nagaland and 25 then brought to the State. Nineteen were registered in Nagaland and operating in Karnataka, one in Tamil Nadu and another at Chhattisgarh.

“Officials have identified that the batch of chassis and engine numbers of these 88 matched with 66 trucks detected in the first week of February and which were sold as scrap by Ashok Leyland after April 1, 2017 as they are BS-III vehicles and not eligible to run on roads,’’ he said.

‘’We have written to the chief vigilance officer of the insurance company and created a taskforce to get complete details of the vehicles insured with duplicate documents. In return, the insurance company promised to register criminal cases against those who produced fake documents,” Prasada Rao said. He added the police are investigating the cases and action will be taken against the vehicle manufacturers, if they were involved in the scam.

Scam in numbers

ZERO of the newly-found 88 vehicles are BS-IV compliant

THREE Buses built from truck chassis, endangering passengers

SIX of over 66 trucks had real insurance policies