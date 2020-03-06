Home States Andhra Pradesh

Officials find 88 more illegal vehicles linked to former Andhra Pradesh MP Diwakar Reddy

In the first week of February, the department filed a case in Anantapur I Town police station with regard to 66 trucks plying in Anantapur and Kadapa districts that were not BS-IV compliant.

Published: 06th March 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

JC Diwakar Reddy addressing a meeting

JC Diwakar Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Investigating the alleged scam related to the conversion of scrap vehicles into BS-IV compliant ones that surfaced in Anantapur district, the Transport Department on Thursday said it found 88 more such vehicles in the State and also in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. None of them are BS-IV compliant, and all the recently-found ones were registered under the name of JC Uma Reddy and C Gopal Reddy, representing C Gopal Reddy and Company and Jatadhara Industry Private Limited, which is headquartered in Tadipatri. Uma Reddy is the wife of former MLA and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy.
Amid the recent allegations of getting BS-III vehicles registered as BS-IV, fingers have been pointed at Diwakar Travels, run by former MP and TDP leader JC Diwakar Reddy and his brother former MLA Prabhakar Reddy.

In the first week of February, the department filed a case in Anantapur I Town police station with regard to 66 trucks plying in Anantapur and Kadapa districts that were not BS-IV compliant. Signatures on the vehicle documents were of JC Uma Reddy and C Gopal Reddy.

All 66 trucks were registered in Kohima, Nagaland. They were brought to Anantapur with an NOC 15 days after being registered, and were re-registered in Andhra Pradesh between August and September 2018.

Of these, three vehicles with the chassis of trucks were converted into buses, endangering the lives of passengers, while the insurance policies of only six vehicles were genuine. Elaborating on the probe into the scam, Joint Transport Commissioner (Vigilance) SAV Prasad Rao said the department has identified 88 more such vehicles that are not BS-IV compliant. Three cases have been registered in Anantapur district and departmental action will be taken against those found guilty, he said.

Addressing a press conference at the Transport department, Prasad Rao said that of the 88 vehicles identified, 29 were directly registered in the State, while 30 were registered in Nagaland and 25 then brought to the State. Nineteen were registered in Nagaland and operating in Karnataka, one in Tamil Nadu and another at Chhattisgarh.

“Officials have identified that the batch of chassis and engine numbers of these 88 matched with 66 trucks detected in the first week of February and which were sold as scrap by Ashok Leyland after April 1, 2017 as they are BS-III vehicles and not eligible to run on roads,’’ he said.

‘’We have written to the chief vigilance officer of the insurance company and created a taskforce to get complete details of the vehicles insured with duplicate documents. In return, the insurance company promised to register criminal cases against those who produced fake documents,” Prasada Rao said. He added the police are investigating the cases and action will be taken against the vehicle manufacturers, if they were involved in the scam.

Scam in numbers

ZERO of the newly-found 88 vehicles are BS-IV compliant

THREE Buses built from truck chassis, endangering passengers

SIX of over 66 trucks had real insurance policies

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwakar Reddy illegal vehicles
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp