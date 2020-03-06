Prakasam SP takes part in BPR&D meet on new age policing

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has got another honour from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Ministry of Home Affairs. He is attending the 3rd National Young Superintendents of Police Conference and Police Expo 2020 being organised by the BPR&D, in association with Haryana police, at Gurugram on March 5 and 6 with the theme ‘New Age Solutions for Effective and Efficient Policing’.

The BPR&D has recognised Siddharth Kaushal as the most public favoured SP for his Spandana online and beyond border programme and other best practices in smart policing for better public service. About 150 young SPs, Commandants from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other senior police officers are participating in the two-day conference.

The BPR&D has selected only three distinguished police officers for their best practices, initiatives and projects for smart policing in the last two years. Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal has been selected for the best practices in public grievance redressal through the Spandana programme, Yamuna Nagar SP Himanshu Garg for the best practices in road safety and traffic management and SPG IG Alok Sharma for the best practices in Kumbh Mela Bandobast. The conference was inaugurated by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The conference focuses on big data for intelligence and cybercrime prevention, next generation technologies for smart policing and internal security to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will participate in the valedictory of the conference.

Siddharth Kaushal said, “To ensure speedy justice to the weaker sections, we came up with Spandana. Under the novel initiative, people can directly convey their grievances to the SP from their nearest police station. Spandana not only ensures speedy redressal of grievances, but also saves people’s time and money.”