Home States Andhra Pradesh

Swiss firm keen on investing Rs 12K cr for steel plant in Andhra's Kadapa

IMRAG is involved in mining of gold, coal and iron as well as in power production and steel industries in Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia, Italy, Ukraine and India, among other nations.

Published: 06th March 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Steel

For representation purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Switzerland-based IMR Metallurgical Resources AG has proposed to set up a major steel plant in Kadapa district with an investment of more than Rs 12,000 crore. IMR representatives called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday and informed him about their interest to set up a steel plant with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.

IMRAG is involved in mining of gold, coal and iron as well as in power production and steel industries in Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia, Italy, Ukraine and India, among other nations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government was ready to provide all basic infrastructure facilities for the plant. He said Krishnapatnam Port, railway connectivity and highways were readily available for transportation, and the facility would provide better employment opportunities to the local people. IMR representatives said the steel plant would help transform the region into a steel hub.

Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Industries Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Rajat Bhargav, IMR-AG Chairman Hans Radolf Weld, company director Anirudh Misra, project president Arindam De, Finance Director Sanjay Sinha, and AP Integrated Steel Managing Director P Madhusudhan were present during the talks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh steel plant Swiss company steel plant
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp