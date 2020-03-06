Swiss firm keen on investing Rs 12K cr for steel plant in Andhra's Kadapa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Switzerland-based IMR Metallurgical Resources AG has proposed to set up a major steel plant in Kadapa district with an investment of more than Rs 12,000 crore. IMR representatives called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday and informed him about their interest to set up a steel plant with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes.

IMRAG is involved in mining of gold, coal and iron as well as in power production and steel industries in Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia, Italy, Ukraine and India, among other nations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government was ready to provide all basic infrastructure facilities for the plant. He said Krishnapatnam Port, railway connectivity and highways were readily available for transportation, and the facility would provide better employment opportunities to the local people. IMR representatives said the steel plant would help transform the region into a steel hub.

Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Industries Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Rajat Bhargav, IMR-AG Chairman Hans Radolf Weld, company director Anirudh Misra, project president Arindam De, Finance Director Sanjay Sinha, and AP Integrated Steel Managing Director P Madhusudhan were present during the talks.