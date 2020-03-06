Visakhapatnam's Indira Gandhi Zoological Park gets Royal Bengal tigress

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here received a female Royal Bengal tiger from Kanan-Pendari Zoological Garden at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning.

The tigress, named Durga, was born on November 11, 2018. The tigress was brought to the city from Bilaspur by train No 18518 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express. In exchange the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam has sent star tortoises to Kanan-Pendari Zoological Garden at Bilaspur on March 2 by train.

The tigress has been kept under quarantine at Animal Rescue Centre at Kambalakonda. “We have received support from railway officials at Bilaspur Division of South East.Central Railways and Waltair Division of East Coast Railways for the successful completion of the animal exchange programme,” zoo curator Yasoda Bai said here on Thursday.

The tigress will be under observation during the quarantine period, she added.