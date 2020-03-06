Yarn prices fall as coronavirus hits export of Andhra Pradesh cotton goods

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a heavy blow to cotton-product traders in Andhra Pradesh, as exports to China have come to a standstill for about a month now.

Approximately 200 containers (25 metric tonnes each) used to be sent from Amdhra Pradesh to the neighbouring country each month, but China’s trade war with the United States brought this number down to just about 25 during the last four to five months. Now, it has touched zero, and caused the prices of yarn to drop by at least 10 per cent, sources said.

India’s has a high capacity for spinning, but not for weaving and garment-making. This forces it to depend on exporting yarn to China, which makes garments and exports them to the US and Europe, said All India Cottonseed Crushers Association (Mumbai) secretary and AP Chambers Federation (Vijayawada) vice president P Koti Rao.

The spinning industry is dependent on other nations as 30-35 per cent of yarn is exported, mostly to China, he added, explaining that the drop in quantity of exports and subsequent overproduction resulted in a drop in prices over the last four weeks.

“We process only 12 lakh tonnes of cottonseed, from which we extract about 50,000 metric tonnes of cotton linters. Linters have 70 to 80 per cent cellulose content, and has many applications in day to day life. When processed, they can be used as raw material to make bank notes and paper for documentation, ignition material for weapons, and material for some medicines,” Rao said.

“For this too, we depend on China, and small quantities are exported to Japan. We don’t export to the US due to the cost for logistics. Now, due to coronavirus, buyers are not able to reach us for quality checks, and business has come to a standstill. We are forced to reduce the production of linters, and ultimately, cotton and cottonseed costs are dropping, having a negative impact on farmer support prices,” he added.

Rao underscored the need to develop a facility to process linters in India, but said 50 kilolitres of water are required to process one metric tonne, and disposal of the effluent and treatment too is costly. Stating coronavirus is a global issue and its impact cannot be known immediately, Handlooms and Textiles director and APCO managing director Himanshu Shukla said the government is taking all necessary steps. “We have been planning for diversification of exports and imports for a while. China is not the only market for us. We have markets in East Asian countries too. We import goods from China, and are now looking for different markets from where we can get the required raw material and for value addition as well,” Shukla told TNIE.

There is no problem at present and the government is taking steps to ensure there is no long-term impact, he said, adding that there is a huge demand for cotton in India. “But, for reasons like better prices, it is exported to China and other countries. The surplus stock can be utilised to cater to the cotton demand in India,” he added.