YSRC hits out at Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘delaying tactics’ as TDP moves SC over Backward Classes quota

VIJAYAWADA: The political battle over reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local elections took a dramatic turn Thursday with TDP leaders filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court challenging the verdict of the Andhra Pradesh High Court which dismissed the State government orders increasing overall reservations to 59.85 per cent, including 34 per cent for BCs, on the ground that quotas cannot exceed 50 per cent. The TDP move sparked protests from sections of BCs and the ruling YSRC, which accused the party of desperately trying to delay the elections and thereby, deprive the State of Central funds. If the State government doesn’t hold the local elections this month, it may lose Central grants of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

The SLP was filed by TDP’s BC leaders MP K Ram Mohan Naidu among others. Justifying their decision, Ram Mohan Naidu charged the YSRC government with hatching a conspiracy to deny 34 per cent quota to BCs by taking advantage of the high court verdict. It appears the TDP, which lost considerable ground during last year’s Assembly elections among the BCs, who form a major chunk of its traditional vote-base, is strategically moving to claim the moral high ground on the quota issue and thereby retrieve lost political space.

Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, during a tele-conference with the party’s BC leaders on Thursday, indicated as much. Exhorting them to stage protests in all mandal headquarters, he said as a result of the high court order, the quota for BCs in local bodies would come down by 10 per cent.

The YSRC, meanwhile, retaliated, accusing Chandrababu Naidu of double standards. “During TDP rule in 2018, Naidu went to the Supreme Court, stating that they are committed to 50 per cent quota in local elections. Today in order to delay the election and deprive the state of Central funds, he intentionally filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court challenging the judgement of the High Court,’’ said Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkataramana.

Speaking to the media, he said it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is committed to providing equal opportunities for BCs and weaker sections and thus brought 59 per cent reservations. “This is yet another example of Chandrababu Naidu’s chameleon-like nature. All that he wants is to delay the elections and claim that he is concerned with the welfare of BCs. If elections are not completed by the end of this month, the state has to suffer a loss of Rs 4000 crore,” he observed.

His colleague and MLA K Parthasarathi dared the TDP to come for a public debate on why Naidu had failed to increase reservations during his term.“While elections for local bodies were due in 2018, Naidu did not conduct elections and ran the show through special officers. He never bothered to address the issues of BCs nor did he take steps to enhance reservations to BCs by conducting a socio-economic survey,’’ he said.

It may be recalled that the state government issued GO 176 on December 28, 2019 fixing the total reservations at 59.85% including 34 % to BCs and 6.77 % and 19.08% to STs and SCs respectively in proportion to their population as per the 2011 census. However, B Pratap Reddy, a local leader from Kurnool district, approached the Supreme Court and later, the high court challenging the 59.85 % reservations as a violation of the Apex Court verdict. The high court subsequently dismissed the GO and directed the government to restrict reservations to 50%.

The YSRC and TDP have been engaged in a verbal duel over the affiliation of the petitioner Pratap ever since. YSRC has pointed out that Reddy is a TDP activist and was even given nominated posts during the TDP regime.

The TDP alleges that Pratap is a follower of the ruling party. Meanwhile, YSRC leaders and sections of BCs across the state staged protests burning Chandrababu Naidu in effigy and blaming the TDP for its perceived double standards.