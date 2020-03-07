26.6 lakh house pattas for poor by Ugadi: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is preparing the ground to give away 26.6 lakh house site pattas (registration forms) to the poor by this Ugadi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said. The houses in the plots, which would be in 14,097 YSR Jagananna housing colonies, would be built over the next four years.

In a review meeting on housing for the poor initiative at his camp office in Tadepalli, an extensive discussion was held on the number of houses to be constructed for the beneficiaries. On the occasion, Jagan took stock of the progress achieved so far regarding the development of layouts and the funds required for constructing houses. He said that the government was working with an agenda to fulfil the dreams of the poor. Jagan added that about 30 lakh houses would be built by 2024.

The Chief Minister reviewed the funds sanctioned in the urban and rural areas as part of the Centrally-sponsored schemes and the funds that were to be sanctioned by the State government for it. He instructed that houses have to be constructed for even those who already have a plot, in addition to the beneficiaries who would be given pattas afresh.

The officials informed that a plan of action was ready for the construction of over 19.3 lakh houses to beneficiaries in the limits of municipalities and urban development authorities (UDAs).

They said that in addition to the 4,500 engineers in the housing department, the newly-recruited 45,000 employees of village secretariats would be involved in the housing programme. Training to handle the work has already been given to them, the official apprised the CM. The Chief Minister directed the officials to maintain quality in the construction of houses and that all the houses have the same design.

He asked them to ensure that banks give a loan of `25,000 at the rate of 25 paise interest to each beneficiary and that the remaining amount would be borne by the government. The loan would be helpful to the beneficiaries to meet exigencies, he added. The officials will hold talks with the banks to facilitate the loan processing.

The CM also directed the officials to provide basic infrastructure such as drainage system, water facility and electricity in the colonies. Saplings should also be planted in the colonies, he added.

Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju, Principal Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain and Municipal Administration and Urban Development secretary J Syamala Rao were present.

