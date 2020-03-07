Andhra  Language Committee Chairman upset with little use of  Telugu in government correspondence

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Chairman of AP State Official Language Committee, supported the Chief Minister’s decision on implementing English medium in all government schools. He, along with other committee members, arrived in Ongole on Friday and conducted a review meeting on the implementation of official language in all government activities. However, he expressed dissatisfaction as only a few government offices across the district were using Telugu for their official correspondence.