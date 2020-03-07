Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra DGP says women’s trust in police force is increasing

Addressing the media here, the DGP explained the initiatives taken by police under the Disha Bill.

Women officers working in police headquarters cut a cake marking International Women's Day (March 8) at State Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 51 cases related to crime against women and children were registered in the State since December 15, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said on Friday. “These cases were registered within seven days of receiving complaints and 23 cases have already been taken on file by the courts,” he added.

“In the last 25 days, 14,000 calls were received through Disha SOS App. Of these, 99 per cent were test calls. Action was taken against the complaints registered through 86 calls and 26 FIRs have been registered,” the DGP said.

Speaking ahead of the International Women’s Day, to be celebrated on March 8, the DGP observed change of behaviour and perception towards women police officers. “Earlier, posting in an all-women police station was seen as a punishment. But this attitude has been changed, he said. “In all, 52% of petitioners in Spandana are women, which shows the increasing trust of women in police,” Sawang said.

Speaking on the occasion, Special officer for implementation of Disha Bill Deepika Patil said, “Two new DNA sections in the State are being set up and 118 new forensic experts and staff are being appointed. Augmentation of biology and cyber labs is also under process. Vacancies are being filled at the one stop centres. For the convenience of the staff and complainants, facilities of creche, washrooms, feeding areas, waiting halls, ramp for differently abled and a counselling room have been provided,” she said.

“A mini bus is being designed for the investigating officers under the Disha Bill. “Each Disha police station will be provided with one such bus. The entire team investigating the case will travel together in that bus. This will help maintain transparency and provide  security to them,” she said. 

Note the point  
51 cases related to crime against women and children registered in the State since Dec 15
14,000 calls were received through Disha SOS App in the last 25 days
99% were test calls; of the 86 complaints, 26 FIRs have been registered
1.8 lakh people have downloaded Disha app so far
16,191 cases filed in the past eight months under Spandana
52% of petitioners in Spandana are women
30% special allowance to be paid to the staff of all Disha women police stations as incentive

