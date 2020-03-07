Andhra government makes Vineet Brijlal  Enforcement chief against illegal sand mining

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the local body elections, the State government on Friday transferred 20 IPS officers. The government posted 2001-batch officer Vineet Brij Lal to the key post of heading the enforcement against illegal sand mining and enforcement issues related to the Excise department.

Vineet Brijlal’s posting as Director of Enforcement by creating an ex-cadre post in the rank of Inspector General of Police assumes significance as the Jagan government wants to ensure that there is no free flow of liquor or money during the ensuing local body elections. By posting Vineet Brijlal as the Director of Enforcement, the government relieved 1987-batch officer NV Surendra Babu from the responsibility of enforcement against illegal sand mining and enforcement issues related to the Excise department. Vineet Brijlal will also hold the full additional charge of post of Director, Prohibition and Excise.

The government also promoted Visakhapatnam City Police commissioner RK Meena to the rank of ADGP and retained him in the same post. 2006-batch IPS officer Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, who is heading the SIT investigating alleged financial irregularities during the five-year TDP regime, was promoted and posted as DIG, Intelligence.