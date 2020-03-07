Andhra Pradesh government likely to postpone SSC exams

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is likely to postpone SSC examinations scheduled to be held from March 24 as it will clash with local body polls. However, a clarity on whether the government will postpone all the exams or only a few that will clash with the dates of local body polls will be arrived on Saturday. As the government is in a hurry to complete the elections to local bodies by March-end and the State Election Commission announced to release election schedule on Saturday, issues such as shortage of staff and others came up for discussion and the officials have decided to make an appeal to the government to postpone the exams.
