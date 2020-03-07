COVID-19: Two admitted to isolation ward in Tirupati, test results awaited

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Two persons were admitted to the isolation ward at SVR Ruia Government General hospital in Tirupati on Friday evening after they complained of suspected symptoms of noval coronavirus (COVID-19).

The two complained of cough and sore throat, officials said. According to SVR Ruia Government General hospital Superintendent Dr NV Ramanaiah, on Friday evening one person hailing from Kadapa district approached them with complaints of severe cold and cough. The person had recently returned from Kuwait. The other person had recently visited the Netherlands.

"The two persons had visited the Ruia hospital on Friday evening with severe cold and cough. They suspected the symptoms to be of the dreaded virus. We briefed their relatives and admitted them in the isolation ward. We have also collected the blood samples and sent them to SVIMS," said Dr Ramanaiah.

"We are expecting the results of the blood samples by Saturday evening,'' he added. The health condition of both persons is stable. Meanwhile, the Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) received the sample testing kits from National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. This will enable the testing of samples to be done in the state itself instead of sending the samples of suspected persons to Hyderabad or Pune.