Four Andhra students suspended for fake coronavirus news

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Four engineering students of Global Engineering College were suspended for spreading fake news on social media that one of them was infected with coronavirus. According to college management, four students shared fake post in their Whatsapp groups. With the fake post going viral on social media, the college management conducted an inquiry and found that four students posted the fake news.

College principal Vijay Kumar suspended the four students from the college as well as from the hostel. Later, he filed a complaint at the Chennuru police station.

When sub-inspector Pedda Obanna grilled the students, they admitted that they have done it to get the exams postponed.