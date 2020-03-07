Quota issue:YSRC, TDP point fingers at each other  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The slanging match between the Opposition TDP and ruling YSRC continued on Friday with both parties blaming each other for rendering injustice to the BCs.

Speaking to reporters in Anantapur, Municipal Adminstration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government wished to give 34 per cent reservations to BCs, but the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu put a spoke in its wheel by approaching court, rendering injustice to the BCs.

Speaking on the occasion, YSRC zonal incharge Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the previous Naidu government had left the State with empty coffers. “When the Jagan government is trying to put the State on the right path, Naidu is creating hurdles,’’ he alleged.

Meanwhile, with fear of spread of coronavirus, the opposition TDP, which has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court urging it to restore 34 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes, appealed to the government to postpone the elections till it gets a comprehensive order from the Court.

“The entire world is giving more priority on taking preventive measures. Conducting elections at this juncture may pose a serious threat from coronavirus during the campaign. The government should postpone the elections citing coronavirus,’’ TDP leaders including MP K Rammohan Naidu, Konakalla Narayana and Nimmala Kistappa and Kollu Ravindra said.