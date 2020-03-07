Home States Andhra Pradesh

Quota issue:YSRC, TDP point fingers at each other  

The slanging match between the Opposition TDP and ruling YSRC continued on Friday with both parties blaming each other for rendering injustice to the BCs.  

Published: 07th March 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in a war of words during Day 4 of AP Assembly session in Velagapudi on Thursday

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The slanging match between the Opposition TDP and ruling YSRC continued on Friday with both parties blaming each other for rendering injustice to the BCs.  

Speaking to reporters in Anantapur, Municipal Adminstration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government wished to give 34 per cent reservations to BCs, but the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu put a spoke in its wheel by  approaching court, rendering injustice to the BCs.
Speaking on the occasion, YSRC zonal incharge Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the previous Naidu government had left the State with empty coffers. “When the Jagan government is trying to put the State on the right path, Naidu is creating hurdles,’’ he alleged.

Meanwhile, with fear of spread of coronavirus, the opposition TDP, which has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court urging it to restore 34 per cent reservation to the Backward Classes, appealed to the government to postpone the elections till it gets a comprehensive order from the Court.

“The entire world is giving more priority on taking preventive measures. Conducting elections at this juncture may pose a serious threat from coronavirus during the campaign. The government should postpone the elections citing coronavirus,’’ TDP leaders including MP K Rammohan Naidu, Konakalla Narayana and Nimmala Kistappa and Kollu Ravindra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Jagan Mohan Reddy Quota issue YSRC TDP
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp